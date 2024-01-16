Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra give twist to Ali Zafar’s hit ‘Jhoom’ song

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 9:08 PM

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi-starrer Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa have recreated Pakistani singer Ali Zafar’s hit song Jhoom.

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra have lent their voices to the new version titled Dil Jhoom.

Talking about why he chose Jhoom to be a part of his film, Vidyut shared, “Jhoom has been a constant on my romantic playlist. The melody feels just right, resonating with pure emotion. The song encapsulates all the right emotions we need, making it the perfect soundtrack for Crakk”

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Crakk is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai “to the world of extreme underground sports”.

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Crakk is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024. ANI