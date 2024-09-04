Should you buy the Apple iPhone 16? UAE-based tech influencers weigh in

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:08 PM

As Apple prepares to unveil the iPhone 16 on September 9 at its 'Glowtime' event in the US, tech enthusiasts in the UAE are buzzing with anticipation. The balance between innovation and brand consistency has always been a hallmark of Apple’s design philosophy. With the iPhone 16, this delicate balance seems to be intact—though perhaps leaning slightly more towards the side of caution.

Design Choices: Striking the Right Balance?

Apple’s design choices have always sparked debate. For the iPhone 16, it seems Apple is once again refining rather than redefining its design language. While this approach ensures brand consistency, some might argue that it’s too conservative. However, Apple’s minimalist and sleek design ethos is part of what makes its devices instantly recognisable. It’s this blend of familiarity and subtle evolution that keeps loyal customers coming back.

For the upcoming iPhone 16, we're expecting a continuation of this trend—a design that feels fresh yet unmistakably Apple. Perhaps we’ll see a refinement in materials or a slightly reimagined form factor, but nothing that would shock the system. This might not be the bold leap forward that some tech aficionados crave, but it’s a smart move for a brand that values longevity and timelessness in its designs.

"The way Apple works is that it creates break-through technologies but then sticks to them for a very long period of time with iterations and continuous improvements," said Abbas Jaffar Ali, the founder and Managing Director of Tbreak Media. "The current iPhone design was introduced with the iPhone X and over the years, Apple has improved the quality of the screen, FaceID and Titanium frames. For this year, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be slightly larger in size. A new dedicated camera button is also rumoured for this year. Neither of these are huge shifts in design but iterative updates continue making iPhones better each year."

Rafeez Ahmed, a Dubai-based blogger feels the lack in design changes is something that has frustrated many Apple users. "In terms of design honestly there hasn't been much of a change in the past few years which is a major cause of concern for many users," he said.

Game-Changing Features: What Stands Out?

One of the most exciting aspects of the iPhone 16 is the integration of Apple Intelligence. This feature could be a game-changer, especially in how it enhances user interaction and overall performance. For instance, this feature could revolutionise how the iPhone handles tasks, making it not just faster but smarter, with predictive capabilities that could redefine user convenience.

"It is expected to drastically shift our way of using our phones over time," said Abbas.

Another feature to watch is the camera system. Apple has consistently pushed the envelope in mobile photography, and the iPhone 16 is expected to further this trend. Whether it’s through enhanced low-light performance, better optical zoom, or new software-driven features, the camera could once again set a new standard for smartphones.

Another intriguing feature expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series is the new capacitive Capture Button. Positioned on the lower-right corner of the device, this button is designed to enhance the photography experience, especially when holding the phone in landscape mode.

The Capture Button is capacitive, meaning it requires a finger touch to activate, preventing accidental triggers when the phone is in a pocket. It is expected to work exclusively with camera apps, including third-party ones, allowing users to dictate which app the button opens.

The button also features a force-sensitive half-press, enabling actions like locking focus and exposure before taking a photo. Additionally, it can function as a trackpad, with customisable actions like zooming, adjusting exposure, or cycling through filters, depending on the app in use.

As a content creator, Rafeez says, "I'm most excited for the 'capture button', and to test out all its possible features in taking photos and videos."

Battery Life: The Eternal Quest for Improvement

Battery life is a perennial concern, and with each new iPhone release, users hope for significant improvements. Based on what we've heard, the iPhone 16 is expected to offer incremental advances in battery efficiency, and the iPhone 16 Pro, specifically, is set to benefit the most among the new models.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly feature a battery that is 5.74 per cent larger than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 16 Pro will see a more substantial increase, with its battery capacity growing by 9.25 per cent compared to the current model. For those interested in the numbers, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly have a 3,577 mAh battery, compared to the 3,274 mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see its battery capacity increase from 4,422 mAh to 4,676 mAh.

This could be achieved through a combination of a more power-efficient processor and better battery management software.

Rafeez's reasons to expect an enhanced battery is the integration of AI features. "You need a good amount of battery to experience certain features to its fullest," he said.

However, many users are hoping for a more dramatic leap forward. Whether it’s through a larger battery or breakthroughs in battery technology, extended battery life would be a welcome improvement. After all, as smartphones become more powerful, the demand on their batteries only increases.

"It's physics at the end of the day," said Abbas. "A larger model such as the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers excellent battery life. I use the Pro Max and my wife uses the 15 Plus and both these devices have no issues lasting through the day. The smaller phone with a smaller battery can lead to a struggling battery by the end of the day, especially if you take tons of photos and videos. With the slightly larger sizes on the Pro devices, I expect battery to be better on the iPhone Pro model this year. Also, the continuous chipset advancements and battery optimisations bring better battery life across all iPhone models."

Market Impact: How Will Competitors Respond?

The iPhone 16 launch is bound to send ripples through the smartphone market. Competitors like Samsung and Google will no doubt be watching closely, ready to counter with their own innovations. Apple’s ability to set trends rather than follow them means that whatever new features the iPhone 16 brings to the table will likely influence the next wave of flagship models from these brands.

The iPhone always influences the industry through design, features and software, Abbas says, "Take a look at the new Pixel 9 and Samsung S24 phones released this year; they look very similar to the iPhone in terms of design. Many Chinese phone manufacturers copy Apple's software design language and features. I don’t see that changing anytime soon."

Apple’s ecosystem and brand loyalty give it a unique advantage, making it challenging for competitors to lure away its core user base.

Pricing: Does It Justify the Features?

Pricing is always a hot topic when it comes to iPhone launches. The iPhone 16 is expected to maintain Apple’s premium pricing strategy, which will undoubtedly lead to discussions about value for money. From our perspective, if the iPhone 16 delivers on its rumoured features—particularly in areas like AI, camera technology, and battery life—the price will likely be justified for many users.

"The iPhone is a premium product and every industry charges a higher price for a premium product, from automobiles to apparel," Abbas said. "Having said that, you already have more expensive folding phones from competing manufacturers. The market dictates the price and as long as someone is willing to pay for a product, the manufacturer will continue charging for it. And keep in mind, the iPhone is the best selling phone in the world year after year."