Shocking buzzcut, ultra thin eyebrows: Kim Kardashian’s makeover has divided the Internet

Didn’t know there were different religions until schooling in UAE, says former resident
Former journalist and entrepreneur Sidin Vadukut reminisces his growing years in Abu Dhabi
Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation for the cover of CR Fashion Book. In a daring photoshoot, Kardashian appeared virtually unrecognisable, sporting a buzz cut and eyeglasses, a stark departure from her signature look.
The photoshoot showcased Kardashian in an edgy black and white style, channelling a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Kanye West's rumoured new partner, Bianca Censori. This transformation included a bold buzzcut, ultra-thin eyebrows, and stylish cat-eye shades.
Known for her long, flowing tresses and high-fashion wardrobe, Kardashian's makeover has taken the fashion world by surprise. She embraced Censori's distinctive style, featuring a short raven crop and smoky eyeshadow.
ALSO READ:
Former journalist and entrepreneur Sidin Vadukut reminisces his growing years in Abu Dhabi
Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media
Post-October 7, Falasi has immersed himself in humanitarian work in Gaza
Lee was best known for his role in 'Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family
Why Dubai is a muse for award-winning Georgian artist Toma Stenko and how it inspires her to tell the story of the city and its people through her paintings
The four-part series also features television personality Maniesh Paul
From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, these celebrities won the Internet over with their grand but intimate wedding ceremonies
Franklin's breakout TV role was in the British soap