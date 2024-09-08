'She is magic': Shahid Kapoor's birthday post for wife, Mira, is all things love

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, who turned a year older on Saturday.

He dropped several beautiful images of Mira on social media and penned a heartfelt note in which he called her "magic".

"She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can't believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love," he wrote.

Netizens and members of the film industry also extended best wishes to Mira on her birthday.

"Happy happy Mira," actor Neha Dhupia wrote.

Actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Mira. Lots of love and happiness."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter, Misha, and son, Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Zain was born in 2018.