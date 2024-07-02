Sharvari's 'Munjya' crosses Rs1 billion mark at box office

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:31 PM

Actor Sharvari can't keep calm as her recent release horror comedy 'Munjya' crossed the Rs1 billion mark at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Maddock Films treated fans with the exciting news.

Sharvari registered the first Rs1 billion blockbuster of her career.

Sharing her excitement, Sharvari said "I have been awed by the big stars who have huge 1 billion and above hits to their credit. To think that so many people have come to the theatres to see you, to shower their love and appreciation on your film and your work is quite an overwhelming moment for me."

She added, "Munjya is only the second release of my career. So, to taste this kind of success so early in my career is hugely motivating. As an actor, one always wishes that their films become hits. For someone like me, it is all the more important because every hit allows me to get better roles, get better work. The pressure to survive and to thrive is insane in this industry and I'm really thankful to my industry for accepting me with open arms. It is nice to have the biggest minds of the Hindi film industry protecting your interests, guiding you to success."

Munjya, a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

The young actor adds, "Being the 100 crore girl definitely has a nice ring to it and this will get me to work harder every single time I face the camera. I have huge ambitions as an actor. I needed the right stepping stone to dash towards my goal and Munjya has done that for me," Sharvari stated.

Sharvari also thanked her Munjya team at this milestone moment.

She continued, "I'm immensely thankful to Dinesh Vijan for his advice, trust and insights, Aditya Sarpotdar for his faith in my talent and the entire team at Maddock for just going all out for me. They are the A-team!"