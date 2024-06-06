E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharvari says working with Sathyaraj in 'Munjya' was an education

Sathyaraj is best known for his role in 'Baahubali'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Sharvari (Photo by AFP)
Sharvari (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM

Bollywood actor Sharvari is excited about working with the actor Sathyaraj, of Baahubali fame, in the film Munjya. She said, "I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir's work and, of course, his epic cult blockbuster, Baahubali [Part 1 and Part 2]. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learnt that Sathyaraj sir is part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."

She explained that working with Sathyaraj was a lesson in craft.


"Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir's consistency and ease made every scene come alive.. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again," she added.

Munjya stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Recently, makers released a teaser, which introduces the character Munjya in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song Munni Badnam Hui from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster, Dabangg.


The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, and Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film, which is scheduled for release on June 7.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment