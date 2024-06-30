Shamita Shetty shares Harry Potter magic

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:34 PM

Actor Shamita Shetty recently delighted her fans as she shared glimpses of her visit to the Warner Bros Studio in London.

Follow us on







Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the actress dropped a video giving fans a tour of the studio.

The actress, a Potterhead, made sure to immerse herself in the magical world of Harry Potter.

The tour featured character illustrations, visual representations of iconic Harry Potter locations, Hogwarts House impressions, and several posters and paintings from the beloved franchise.

Apart from this, Shetty also indulged in Harry Potter-themed chocolates and enjoyed a thrilling ride on a digitally made broomstick, describing it as 'the most fun' experience she had.