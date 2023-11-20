UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shakira reaches deal with tax authorities to avoid $15 million tax fraud trial

The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 1:50 PM

Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud trial in Barcelona on Monday.

Shakira told the presiding judge that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors.

The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The case hinged on where Shakira lived during that period. Prosecutors in Barcelona alleged that the Colombian singer spent more than half of that period in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes on her worldwide income in the country even though her official residence was still in the Bahamas. Tax rates are much lower in the Bahamas than in Spain.

When she showed up earlier, she waved and blew a kiss to a small crowd of bystanders before entering the courthouse.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment