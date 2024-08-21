Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:19 PM

Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the UAE, this time to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year.

The Raees actor has been associated with the awards in various capacities since its inception back in 2000. He has played the role of host, star and performer and award winner on the IIFA stage.

During the 2017 IIFA Awards in New York, he was given a special tribute as a nod to him completing 25 years in the industry.

Among the trophies he’s taken home from the IIFAs are Best Actor for Devdas (2003); Best Actor for Veer-Zaara (2005) and Best Actor for My Name is Khan (2011) among others.

Some performances tend to resonate with audiences more than others, and Khan’s performance to Veer-Zaara songs in 2005 and in 2013 to a medley of hits remain memorable.