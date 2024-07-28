Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan pay visit to Farah Khan after her mother, Menaka Irani, passes away

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:12 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM

Hours after filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passed away, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, reached their residence to pay their last respects.

They were accompanied by their daughter, Suhana Khan. Pooja Dadlani, the manager of the Pathaan star, was also with them.

Farah and Sajid's mum died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov[e] my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote on her mother's birthday recently.