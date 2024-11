Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Mumbai Police detains suspect in Chhattisgarh

Photo: AFP

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The suspect is currently being questioned by the police officials.

Last week, the Mumbai Police received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra station. The caller even demanded Rs5 million, following which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation.

More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs50 million.

The police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Both actors have been surrounded by tight security for a while now. Salman was upgraded to Y+ security especially after a firing incident outside his residence in April this year.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.