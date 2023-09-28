Shah Rukh Khan announces 'buy one get one free' offer on tickets to Bollywood blockbuster 'Jawan' in India from today

As we bid adieu to the year 2023, City Times unveils the Eccentric Epoch Awards, illuminating the year's most peculiar narratives
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X, formerly Twitter, last evening to make an exciting announcement for all his fans in India.
In the post, he urged his fans to take their 'brother, sister, enemy and friend' to watch the blockbuster film.
The protagonist of the film said that everyone can buy one ticket and get another free in India. He even attached an image with the thrilling announcement, which said that the tickets must be booked through certain merchants in order to avail the offer.
Calling the deal 'wholesome entertainment with the whole family', the star was met with praise, with many hailing 'King Khan' for the deal.
The film is a few million rupees shy of breaking the worldwide record of Khan's earlier release this year, 'Pathaan'.
