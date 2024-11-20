Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan. The special untitled Bollywood series is produced by Gauri Khan.

He announced the upcoming series which marks a collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment on social media.

"It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here's to untamed story telling....controlled chaos...gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No business like Show business!!," SRK wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The series marks Aryan's debut as both a creator and director. The project was unveiled in Los Angeles during an event hosted by Netflix, which showcased some of its international titles set for release next year.

"We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment," said Shah Rukh Khan in an official statement.

"Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema," said the official press release.

The series will drop in 2025.