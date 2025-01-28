Shah Rukh confirms Siddharth Anand to direct 'King'

Bollywood actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on his new film King. The film will see his reunion with director Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with SRK in the blockbuster Pathaan.

At a recent event in Dubai, the actor expressed his excitement about King. "I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it," SRK said.

Earlier, Sujoy Ghosh was supposed to direct the movie, which reportedly stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as well. However, an official announcement regarding the cast is still awaited.

In November last year, SRK attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, where he got candid about his personal and professional life.

During the conversation with the moderator, SRK not only talked about his stardom but also shared how he deals with failures.

Urging people to introspect rather than dwell on their failures, he said, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work [no matter] how wonderful it may be."

When asked if he is critical of his work sometimes, Shah Rukh admitted, "Yes, I am. I hate feeling this way, and I cry a lot in my bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. You must believe that the world is not against you. If your film did go wrong, it's not because of you or some conspiracy. You have to accept that you made it badly, and then you have to move on."