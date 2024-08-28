Shabana Azmi celebrates Honey Irani's birthday with throwback pic

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently joined her family to celebrate the birthday of Honey Irani, the first wife of her husband, Javed Akhtar.
Taking to her Instagram, Azmi shared a throwback picture from the celebration, expressing her warm wishes for Irani.
Along with the picture, Azmi captioned the picture with, "Happy family on Honey's last birthday."
Meanwhile, a docu-series about the legendary screenwriting duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was recently released.
Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, the series explores their iconic journey in Indian cinema. It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more. Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
