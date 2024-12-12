Selena Gomez gets engaged to Benny Blanco: 'Forever begins now'

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement after more than a year of dating.

The couple, who first sparked the dating speculations in 2023, shared the news on social media on Thursday.

On Thursday, Gomez, 32, shared a post on Instagram revealing her engagement ring, captioning the post, "Forever begins now." Blanco, 36, also expressed his excitement in the comments section, writing, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

The pair, who have long been close collaborators in the music industry, first worked together on several hit songs, including Gomez's 2015 chart-topping track Same Old Love.

It wasn't until 2023, however, that they confirmed their romantic involvement. In December of that year, Gomez opened up about their relationship, revealing they had been dating for six months.

In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, Gomez referred to Blanco as "my absolute everything" and declared that he had been "the best thing that's ever happened to me."