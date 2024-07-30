Selena Gomez addresses plastic surgery rumours

She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
Selena Gomez, who often faces scrutiny over her changing looks and weight fluctuations, is fed up with all the rumours of her going under the knife for cosmetic procedures.
The 32-year-old singer addressed the speculations while responding to a TikTok video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section.
In the now-deleted clip, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to share what work Gomez has gotten done over the years, according to Page Six.
Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, declined to analyse Gomez's appearance, citing the former Disney Channel star's health struggles with lupus as the reason.
In the video, shared in 2023, Barrionuevo told her followers that the diagnosis often alters a person's appearance and shouldn't be mistaken for cosmetic work.
However, Gomez commented on it on July 27.
Only Murders in the Building actor wrote, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."
Following the outburst by Gomez, Barrionuevo pinned former's comment to the top of a new video, she penned an apology note.
Barrionuevo wrote, "I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."
"You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s," she added.
Gomez responded, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."
In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.
In January 2023, Selena Gomez addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok.
The singer's original clip showed the singer applying products to remove make-up, which included gently washing her face with a towel. But she was trolled as her hands were shaking in the video.
Addressing the issue, Gomez said to a fan, "I shake because of my medication of lupus," and added "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro," reported by E News, a US-based media company.
The Calm Down singer has long shared body positive messages amid years of criticism over her looks, as per US-based entertainment portal E! Online.
She wrote on her Instagram Stories, also in January, alongside an old bikini shot of herself, "Today I realised I'll never look like this again. I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am--sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."
