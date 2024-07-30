Selena Gomez addresses plastic surgery rumours

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:37 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM

Selena Gomez, who often faces scrutiny over her changing looks and weight fluctuations, is fed up with all the rumours of her going under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

The 32-year-old singer addressed the speculations while responding to a TikTok video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section.

In the now-deleted clip, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to share what work Gomez has gotten done over the years, according to Page Six.

Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, declined to analyse Gomez's appearance, citing the former Disney Channel star's health struggles with lupus as the reason.

In the video, shared in 2023, Barrionuevo told her followers that the diagnosis often alters a person's appearance and shouldn't be mistaken for cosmetic work.

However, Gomez commented on it on July 27.

Only Murders in the Building actor wrote, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Following the outburst by Gomez, Barrionuevo pinned former's comment to the top of a new video, she penned an apology note.

Barrionuevo wrote, "I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

"You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s," she added.

Gomez responded, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.