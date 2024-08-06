Look: Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harsh Varrdhan, out with nephew

This song, composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi, features vocals by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's brother, the actor-producer Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently shared a series of adorable pictures of himself with his nephew Vayu.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Varrdhan dropped a couple of pictures where he can be seen enjoying a stroll in a London park with little Vayu, who is dressed in a stylish pair of black baggy pants over his diaper.
The actor opted for casual black cargo pants, a white shirt, a cap, and sneakers for the outing.
Along with the pictures, Varrdhan wrote, "Stroll in the park with VKA," reflecting his joy in spending time with his young nephew. The pictures also showed the close bond between the actor and his family, bringing smiles to their fans.
Last month, Sonam shared a series of pictures featuring herself, her husband, Anand Kapoor, and their son Vayu on the occasion of Anand's birthday.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.
The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind.
ALSO READ:
This song, composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi, features vocals by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan
They last worked together in 'X-Men'
Catch him next in 'Jackpot!' this August
He was in Ibiza at the time
It hasn’t all been fun and games to the top, says the Australian-Lebanese presenter and entrepreneur, who recently won Reality Personality of the Year for Netflix hit 'Dubai Bling'
The social media sensation was at the Etihad Arena for UFC Fight Night
He allegedly sexually assaulted actor Adele Haenel in the early 2000s when he was in his mid to late 30s and she was under 15
Daniel, 88, died of natural causes in California