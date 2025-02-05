Sean 'Diddy' Combs taken from federal lockup to hospital late night: Reports

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was taken to a hospital from a federal lockup in Brooklyn last week, reported The New York Post.

Sources confirmed that he was transported to a nearby hospital to undergo an MRI.

According to the source, the medical scan was authorised because the rapper's "knee was bothering him," citing his long history of knee problems following his run in the New York Marathon.

The informant added the medical visit was conducted late at night to avoid rumours and further conjecture from other convicts or prison staff.

Combs did not stay overnight and was returned to his cell once the MRI was completed, according to the source.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips."

Law enforcement sources say they were given a heads-up about what happened, "just in case it was leaked and they would have chaos."

The music mogul has been held at the MDC since he was denied bail on December 3 and is awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges, as reported by The New York Post.

The initial indictment accused him of manipulating and threatening women to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers, often transported across state and international borders.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his position to control and exploit women and that he worked with his associates to cover up these activities.