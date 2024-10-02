Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team to appeal his release after second bail denied

Hospital says he'll be discharged in two days
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney plans to file an appeal to get him released from prison, according to court documents obtained by People on Monday.
Combs' lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice on Monday stating their intent to appeal, after Combs was denied bail twice. A source close to Combs told People that the official appeal brief will be submitted soon.
The music mogul was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16 at 8.25pm. The next day, a 14-page indictment was unsealed, revealing the charges against him. He is accused of allegedly organising several "freak offs", which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances." He also allegedly drugged and assaulted his victims.
On September 18, Combs was denied bail for the second time and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who denied his bail on September 17, cited concerns about his alleged "substance abuse and what seems like anger issues.I don't know that you can trust yourself not to harm others," she said.
According to People, Combs is reportedly no longer on suicide watch.
"He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial," a lawyer for Combs told People.
Combs' next court appearance is scheduled for early October.
ALSO READ:
Hospital says he'll be discharged in two days
'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday
The show culminated with season six in 2022
The gala event will take place on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Olympia Hall
She passed away in Los Angeles after a battle with breast cancer
He accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai
The actor took a trip down memory lane, sharing childhood photos that show her transformation over the years