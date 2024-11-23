Saudi Arabia: Linkin Park to rock Riyadh on December 12

Photo: Linkin Park/Instagram

Legendary rock band Linkin Park are all set to play in Saudi Arabia next month.

The iconic American band, which belted out hits like In the End, Numb, Crawling, Breaking the habit, Papercut, One more light, and many others, will feature in the MDLBeast Soundstorm 2024 festival in Riyadh on December 12.

Their show is part of the From Zero World Tour. The MDLBeast Soundstorm 2024 festival also features iconic American rapper Eminem and a host of other stars.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Linkin Park band had officially announced their return to the music industry in September, with new material and a revamped line-up, seven years after the death of their former lead singer, Chester Bennington.

New singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain joined original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.

The band also released their new album From Zero on November 15.