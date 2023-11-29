Satinder Sartaaj on what fans can expect from his Dubai concert

Photo by Fiza Natoo

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:08 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:09 PM

Satinder Sartaaj, Indian singer, songwriter, and poet, will be performing live tonight at Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium. This is his second appearance in the city and the excitement is high, just like his first concert. Satinder's concerts are an experience unlike any other. The fans can request for their favourites during the concert using a unique QR code and Satinder chooses from the list of displayed songs on screen to perform a special "farmaish" for the fans. There's also going to be special songs in the set list that have never been performed and some mysterious releases taking the stage for the first ever time tonight. Combined with Satinder's energetic and soulful vibe and his beloved discography, this concert is an unmissable event for his fans in Dubai.

The Punjabi singer says in response to his 2nd visit in the country, “Thank you very much for having me here today too. And yes, UAE, particularly Dubai is a very enthusiastic and electric audience we have. Our diaspora is living here from last three decades almost, so we have a huge amount of people and audience here from Hindustan and Pakistan, both countries who listen and understand my language, particularly Punjabi and today this is a very actually probably first time that this large amount of people are coming. And there is a very joyous sort of feeling about this today's performance in Dubai Duty Free Stadium.”

As a musician who is passionate about the art, Satinder is someone who prefers singing live and adores the stages. “Actually, I feel that I was born for stage. Generally, people prefer studio because you can retake, you can breathe, you can have something, you can rest, then sing again. You know, but for me, the live stage is my love. When I am on stage, I'm a different person. The personification of performance enhances. And I do love to talk to people. Like reply to them, respond to them, and you. I don't know if you ever have witnessed our concerts, but I would love to see you all attend. You will understand what I mean when I say the live stage is my life. You cannot beat that.”

Fans and alike can catch Satinder Sartaaj preforming live on November 29 in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and the tickets for the show can be bought from Platinumlist.com.