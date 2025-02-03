Samsung to expand its Galaxy lineup in 2025?

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 series, with the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge expected to follow soon. As the tech giant competes with Apple in the smartphone market, it has also shared details about its upcoming foldable devices and budget-friendly offerings for 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung's recent Q4 2024 earnings call provided insights into these developments.

Samsung's future foldables

During its Q4 2024 earnings call, Samsung hinted at an expansion of its foldable smartphone lineup. While details remain scarce regarding specific design and durability improvements, one key takeaway was the company’s intention to diversify its foldable portfolio.

Rumours of a Galaxy Z Flip FE model have persisted for years, and speculation has intensified in recent months. A more affordable foldable device would be a strategic move to attract a wider customer base. Additionally, there is speculation about a new Fold SE model being introduced in more markets, further broadening Samsung’s foldable range.

Given that Samsung typically launches foldable phones in the second half of each year, we may see these new additions alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later in 2025.

Budget and mid-range Galaxy phones in 2025

Leaks about Samsung’s mid-range offerings have also surfaced, particularly regarding the Galaxy A56. The phone is expected to feature a redesigned camera housing while maintaining the flat edges and metal frame seen in the Galaxy A55. Interestingly, leaks and certifications suggest that the Galaxy A56 will support 45W wired charging, surpassing even the standard Galaxy S25 in this aspect. However, the device will reportedly retain a 5,000mAh battery, with endurance enhancements likely coming from the expected Exynos 1580 chip and software optimisations.

On the lower end of the spectrum, Samsung remains committed to its strong software support. The Galaxy A16, for example, is set to receive an impressive six years of software updates, outpacing many of its rivals in the budget segment. While this emphasis on long-term software support is commendable, it does suggest that consumers shouldn’t expect major hardware improvements in Samsung’s cheapest models. With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series and the expected expansion of its foldable and budget-friendly lineups, Samsung appears to solidify its position as a market leader in 2025. While premium devices will likely push the boundaries of innovation, the company is also focusing on affordability and longevity in its mid-range and budget segments. ALSO READ: Samsung S25 Ultra in UAE: Features, price, release date announced; how to pre-order