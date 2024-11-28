Sami Yusuf, Dhafer Youssef: Sharjah's Tanweer Festival brings the big acts to Mleiha Desert

The inaugural festival is a confluence of music, art and culture
The mystical sands of the Mleiha desert in Sharjah transformed into a vibrant tapestry of music, poetry, and art as the Tanweer Festival debuted in dazzling fashion. Over three unforgettable days, more than 6,000 attendees gathered under a starlit canopy to celebrate creativity, unity, and heritage, all inspired by the timeless wisdom of Jalal al-Din Al Rumi.
Curated by the visionary Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the festival unfolded under the evocative theme “Timeless Echoes of Love and Light” — a celebration that effortlessly wove together culture, sustainability, and spiritual enlightenment. From November 22–24, the historic Mleiha desert hosted this first-of-its-kind event in the region, becoming a canopy for shared humanity and artistic expression.
The festival’s first evening set the tone with a stirring address from Sheikha Bodour herself, accompanied by the soulful strings of Senegalese kora virtuoso, Senny Camara. Her words resonated deeply:
"Tanweer is more than a festival; it is a call to awaken the light within us. Through love, acceptance, and unity, we plant the seeds of a new reality — a rebirth of consciousness where division gives way to connection and fear dissolves into compassion. Here, in the sacred land of Mleiha, we gather not by coincidence but by purpose, to carry this light forward and inspire transformation in our communities and beyond."
The lineup was nothing short of breathtaking, with performances by international icons. On opening night, world music pioneer Sami Yusuf captivated hearts with “In Al-Andalus - En al-Ándalus,” a spellbinding homage to Andalusian heritage. His repertoire, including beloved pieces like “Ilahana” and “Madad,” bridged cultural and temporal divides, weaving an auditory experience of unity and nostalgia.
Day two saw standout moments like Arabic fusion guitarist Kamal Musallam’s visionary “Journeys of Light” collaboration, blending oud, percussion, vocals, and orchestral brilliance into an awe-inspiring symphony of creativity. On the final night, master oud player Dhafer Youssef’s evocative melodies flowed like the desert breeze, a poignant metaphor for Tanweer’s mission of cultural harmony.
The festival was more than performances; it was an immersive journey. Visitors engaged in workshops ranging from Sufi whirling to sacred geometry, each designed to awaken creative and spiritual potential. Famed Latino calligrapher Julien Breton’s ALIF Motion Light Calligraphy workshops mesmerised participants, fusing tradition and technology.
Art installations dotted the festival grounds, their themes drawn from Rumi’s philosophies and the natural world. From “The Desert Relics” by Karim + Elias to Zeinab Al Hashemi’s contemplative “Toroid,” these sculptures offered spaces for reflection amidst the festival’s vibrancy.
The Tanweer Marketplace bustled with activity, showcasing handcrafted Emirati goods and global artisan treasures. Nearby, the Nourish Zone delighted taste buds with regional delicacies like saffron-infused rice and sizzling kebabs, underscoring the festival’s ethos of sensory celebration.
Under the grandeur of the desert sky, Tanweer’s stages became bridges between past and present. From the hypnotic rhythms of Moroccan Gnawa musician Hassan Hakmoun to the poetic musings of Baraka Blue and renowned Emirati film maker Nujoom Al Ghanem, each performance wove a story of shared heritage and humanity.
The festival also embraced sustainability, with eco-conscious design elements like solar lighting and environmentally friendly materials reminding guests of the delicate balance between humanity and nature.
Throughout the weekend, the public enjoyed a rich array of activities beyond 29 performances by over 100 artists from 15 nations. Highlights included 10 immersive workshops like Sufi whirling and 10 stunning art installations that inspired contemplation.
Additional offerings such as archaeological tours, moon gazing, and paragliding connected participants to Mleiha’s ancient landscape, blending history and culture with the beauty of the present. Amidst the dunes, the festival fostered a profound connection with the earth, heritage, and the region’s rich traditions.
Reflecting on the festival’s success, Sheikha Bodour expressed heartfelt gratitude: " Tanweer Festival has proven to be a powerful movement, and an everlasting testament to our shared humanity, transcending all boundaries through the love of creativity, thought, and connection to heritage and nature. As we stood amidst one of the prominent cradles of humankind, our beloved Mleiha region, we witnessed how the echoes of love and light resonated far beyond these three transcendent days, reaffirming our boundless ability to connect, uplift, and enlighten one another. I am immensely proud of what we have created together and deeply thankful to every soul that joined us on this journey. Together, we have shown that our unity and creativity can light the way for a more compassionate, sustainable, and conscious world.”
From breathtaking art and transcendent music to moonlit desert tours and culinary delights, Tanweer was a multi-sensory journey that redefined the concept of a festival. Its debut has etched a lasting legacy of cultural enlightenment, sustainability, and creative unity.
As the final notes of Dhafer Youssef’s oud lingered in the desert air and the sands settled beneath the cooling breeze, one truth was clear: Tanweer Festival is not just an event; it is a call to awaken the light within us all.
