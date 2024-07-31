Salman Khan surprises fans with cameo in nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's song 'Party Fever'

Indian actor Salman Khan. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:35 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:36 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made an appearance in his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's song Party Fever.

The new track features Ayaan Agnihotri as 'Agni' and singer Payal Dev.

As the track sets the stage with its peppy tunes and groovy beats, set against the backdrop of a party club, Khan enters the frame in his electrifying cameo and steals the show. He can be seen introducing Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" .

Sharing the track's clip, Khan wrote on Instagram, "Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere.

Ayaan is son of Khan's sister Alvira.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Khan will be seen headlining Sikandar.