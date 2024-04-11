Salman Khan announces his new film 'Sikandar'

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:40 PM

Superstar Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. This Eid-ul-Fitr he announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

"Eid Mubarak bhai. Eidi ke liye shukriya," a social media user commented.

"Eidi mil gayiiiiiii," another user wrote.

"Dhoom machne wali hain, best Eid ever," another Instagram user wrote. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa and since then he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release.

This year he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

