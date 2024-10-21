Saif, Kareena back in Mumbai post anniversary celebrations

After celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary at Pataudi Palace, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday evening arrived back in Mumbai with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

They were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Kareena opted for an oversized red T-shirt that she paired with high-waisted blue jeans. She elevated her look with black sunglasses and subtle red lipstick.

On the other hand, Saif was seen in a kurta pyjama set.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnised their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27.