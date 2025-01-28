Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police record statement of woman whose Aadhaar was used by accused

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Photo: Reuters

In a major revelation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of a West Bengal-based woman whose Aadhar Card was used by the accused to buy a SIM card.

According to the Mumbai Police, a team from Mumbai travelled to West Bengal and recorded the statements of two individuals.

Initially, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of a woman whose Aadhaar card was used by the accused to buy a SIM card. Later, the Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of a relative of the accused, who lives in West Bengal.

According to the police, it was with the help of this relative that the accused got the Aadhaar card from the woman, which he then used to purchase the SIM card.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that confusion should not be created regarding the recent stabbing incident involving the actor.

"In this case, the police are properly conducting an investigation. Police have almost everything related to the case. Police will take this case to its logical conclusion. And for your convenience, (media), our Mumbai Commissioner of Police is here; I will ask him, today or tomorrow or any day, to give you full details of the case," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have collected actor Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the probe into the attack on the actor at his residence.

Earlier this month, Khan was attacked by an intruder later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts.