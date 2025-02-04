Saif Ali Khan makes first public appearance after stabbing attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday made his first public appearance after the stabbing incident.

The Hum Tum star was all smiles as he posed for photos at a Netflix event in Mumbai. He had a cast on.

While promoting his upcoming film Jewel Thief'at the event, Khan said he's happy to be 'standing there'.

He said, "It's very nice to be standing here in front of you...it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this for a long time. I've always wanted to do a heist film and I couldn't have asked for a better co-star (touches Jaideep's shoulder). Basically, [it's] a lovely movie and I'm very excited."

Last month, Khan was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, the actor sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On the day of the incident, Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, issued a statement, emphasising the overwhelming nature of the constant media scrutiny.