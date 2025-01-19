Saif Ali Khan attack: After two misidentifications, Mumbai police nab main suspect

Saif Ali Khan. Photo: Reuters

After two misidentifications, the main accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has been arrested from Thane and he has confessed to committing the crime, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9am today.

Mumbai police also said that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas and is currently lodged at Khar Police station.

Earlier, a person was detained in Mumbai and questioned. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case.

Yesterday, Mumbai police had detained another suspect in Chattisgarh.

The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.