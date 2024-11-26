'Sadness tends to bring us closer to who we truly are': Pakistani singer and composer Bilal Saeed

Being a vocalist is no easy feat; it’s a constant hustle to belt out hit songs, maintain relevance, and stay profitable in an ever-evolving industry. Unlike acting, where a strong first impression can set the tone for one’s career, the world of playback singing demands a steady flow of successful tracks.

On top of singing, composing music presents a whole other realm of challenges. To craft a successful album, a composer might need to produce 8 to 10 potential tunes before finding the perfect one. It’s a process that requires constant self-reflection and a creative, ever-ready mind. Often, as listeners, we don’t realise that each word in a song has been carefully matched to a melody that came to the composer in a moment of inspiration.

Bilal Saeed is one of the few who has excelled in both singing and composing. His repertoire of songs—whether playback or singles—boasts record-breaking numbers and continues to garner love from listeners. However, as the saying goes, fame and scrutiny often go hand in hand; Bilal has faced his share of controversies, but through his evolving music and personal growth, he has more than redeemed himself.

The rockstar takes us behind the scenes of his creative process, sharing what success truly means to him and how he channels his experiences and emotions into the music we love.

The music scene has changed a lot in the last few years. What do you consider to be the positive changes?

I believe digital platforms today offer more freedom to artists. Artists can now connect with their audiences more authentically and build a fan base by just being themselves. These platforms have also brought greater diversity to the music scene, and people are more accepting of different genres. This shift is definitely a positive change for artists and music lovers alike.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently said technology has blurred the lines between trained singers and those who think they can sing. Does this frustrate you, or do you believe that trained singers will always have an edge?

I disagree with that perspective. While auto-tune can certainly help a talented singer refine their performance, it can't replace the raw ability to actually sing. If someone doesn’t have a natural ability, auto-tune won’t fix that. Singing is an art that involves emotions, and no technology can replicate the emotional depth that an artist brings to their voice. Additionally, while trained singers may excel in classical music, their style might not always fit in other genres, which is why it’s important to specialise in the genre you love.

Do you think numerical metrics, like the number of downloads or views, are a good benchmark for judging a song's popularity?

It depends. If the numbers are organic, then yes, they are a good indicator that the song has resonated with the audience and has gained popularity. However, there are also many songs that are extremely popular but don’t necessarily have high digital numbers. So, it varies depending on the song and its reach.

People often say the world is divided between Lata and Asha, and in the male singer category, it's Rafi and Kishore. Which side are you on?

I wasn’t particularly inclined towards Bollywood music growing up; I used to follow independent artists like Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. That said, I’ve always admired Kishore Kumar’s vocal tone and texture. If I had to choose, I would definitely lean towards Lata Ji for her unmatched elegance and vocal control.

It is said that you can’t create a great tune without experiencing sadness. Why do you think artists often value melancholy more than happiness when it comes to creating music?

Sadness tends to bring us closer to our core, to who we truly are. When you’re happy, you're often distracted by the world around you, but sadness pulls you inward. That’s when your emotions are raw and real, and it’s easier to create something that resonates deeply with listeners. But of course, it depends on the artist and the type of music they create.

There’s a belief that when an artist achieves a milestone abroad—like in Bollywood, in your case—they receive more recognition in their own country. Do you think this still holds true?

Absolutely, it does help. When my song was featured in Karan Johar’s movie, it was a huge milestone for me. Bollywood still holds a massive influence, so gaining recognition there definitely elevates your standing in your home country as well. It's a wonderful feeling to have your work appreciated internationally.

Having conducted many concerts, what are your personal preparations before a live performance?

Before a performance, I always warm up my voice, especially when I’m on my way to the venue. It’s also about getting into the right mental space—escaping my personal issues and focusing on the present. I remind myself to appreciate everything I have, especially the stage and the opportunity to connect with my audience. The stage is where I truly come alive.