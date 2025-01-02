Ryan Reynolds named in libel lawsuit by Justin Baldoni for 'berating' him

In a legal battle that has captured widespread attention, actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni has filed a USD250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times and included actor Ryan Reynolds. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Reynolds of "berating" Baldoni over allegations of “fat-shaming” actress Blake Lively—claims Baldoni has categorically denied.

The 87-page complaint, co-signed by nine other plaintiffs, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel and producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, contends that The New York Times misled the public by basing its reporting on Lively’s "unverified" narrative.

According to the court documents, the controversy stems from an inquiry Baldoni made regarding Lively’s weight during the filming of It Ends With Us, a question he claims was made in “good faith” due to his ongoing back issues. Baldoni, 40, explained that the question was necessary to ensure he could safely perform a physically demanding scene where his character Ryle lifts Lively’s character.

However, this inquiry reportedly upset Lively, who later shared the details with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The lawsuit alleges that Reynolds confronted Baldoni in a meeting at the couple's New York penthouse. During this confrontation, Reynolds is accused of “aggressively berating” Baldoni, labeling the inquiry as “fat-shaming.”

“The confrontation was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith,” the complaint reads. It further claims that Lively subsequently refused to perform the lift scene, which had already been rehearsed with a stunt double.

Baldoni’s legal team has characterised Reynolds’ actions as “inappropriate and humiliating,” alleging that the confrontation was conducted in the presence of other celebrity friends coming and going from the penthouse. The lawsuit suggests that this timing may have been intentional, intensifying the public embarrassment Baldoni experienced.

The filing also accuses The New York Times of exacerbating the situation by presenting Lively’s narrative as fact, misleading the public and tarnishing Baldoni’s reputation.

Baldoni’s legal team has highlighted the professional and personal toll the incident has taken on the filmmaker. The filing alleges that Baldoni’s attempts to rebuild rapport with Lively and avoid further conflict with the couple led to him “bending to her will” on multiple occasions.

The case has sparked widespread debate in Hollywood, with many scrutinizing the roles of communication, intent, and public narratives in professional relationships. Representatives for Reynolds and Lively have not yet commented on the allegations, and The New York Times has yet to release a statement in response to the filing.