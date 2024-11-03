Ryan Reynolds claps back at Martha Stewart for saying he is 'not so funny'

Actor Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart's recent comment. She said he is "not so funny" off-screen, the way he is on-screen, reported People.

"I'd disagree with her," Ryan wrote on X. "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Martha talked about him on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show when she was asked which celebs she thinks are more fun to hang out with.

"He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" she said. "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

She shared that she would pick Brad Pitt and George Clooney and mentioned liking Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift. Stewart admitted she "would take Ryan off the list, and put in somebody else."