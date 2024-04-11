Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt reveal their Taylor Swift obsessions

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life had the main protagonist, played by the actor, in three different physical forms in different stages of the story
Hollywood's favourite leading duo, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have recently unveiled their not-so-secret obsession: Taylor Swift!
In a candid interview obtained by Billboard, the actors spilled the beans on their favourite tracks from the pop sensation's discography.
As they discussed their upcoming film 'Fall Guy' alongside director David Leitch and stunt doubles Ben Jenkins and Logan Holladay, the conversation veered towards their shared admiration for Swift.
In one scene from the film, Gosling's character is caught listening to 'All Too Well' alone in his car, a moment that resonated deeply with both actors.
Gosling, known for his roles in various blockbuster hits, including 'La La Land' and 'The Notebook,' proudly proclaimed his allegiance to Team Swift.
"Oh, Ryan Gosling," he humorously replied when asked if he or his character was a bigger Swiftie, as per Billboard.
Echoing Gosling's sentiment, Blunt expressed her admiration for Swift. "Who isn't?" she exclaimed, emphasising the widespread appeal of the global pop icon.
Delving deeper into their personal preferences, Gosling disclosed his soft spot for 'All Too Well,' while Blunt revealed her affinity for the upbeat anthem 'Cruel Summer.'
ALSO READ:
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life had the main protagonist, played by the actor, in three different physical forms in different stages of the story
Internet had been abuzz about the actor not keeping well after some images of him were found on social media in a different avatar
A lawsuit had claimed that the 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster had borrowed too much from a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original Top Gun film
All set to perform live at the Dubai Comedy Festival, the comedian also opens up about his approach to preparing for major shows
It is not just a souvenir but a treasured collector's item
Swift gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming April 19 album
The Grammy-winning artist, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, graciously shared snippets of wisdom from his 17-year journey alongside Kidman
The film has already managed to earn a whopping INR 100 crore at the box office