Rosamund Pike to lead Netflix drama 'Thumblite'

The streaming giant won a competitive bidding process to secure the series

By ANI

British actress Rosamund Pike (Photo by AFP)
Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM

Netflix has clinched a major new drama series titled Thumblite, set to delve into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley.

The streaming giant won a competitive bidding process to secure the series, which will receive a straight-to-series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Thumblite is created by Scott Z Burns, known for his work on The Report and Apple TV+'s Extrapolations.

The series is produced by Media Res, the studio behind The Morning Show and Pachinko.

Scott Galloway, a prominent NYU marketing professor and podcaster, will also serve as an executive producer, marking his first foray into scripted television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is described as a "corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley," focusing on the intense rivalries, ambitions, and power struggles among tech industry leaders and their teams.

While specifics about Rosamund Pike's character are yet to be disclosed, Pike will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer.

Pike, known for her roles in The Wheel of Time and Saltburn, brings her star power and experience to this highly anticipated project.

The series is part of a broader trend of Silicon Valley-themed content. CBS is also developing a legal drama titled Cupertino, created by Robert and Michelle King, known for their work on Evil and The Good Fight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

