Rohit Saraf signs up for 'Thug Life'

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:16 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:18 PM

After impressing the audience with his performance in Ishq Vishk Rebound, actor Rohit Saraf has reportedly joined the cast of Thug Life.

The film is helmed by Mani Ratnam.

While details of Saraf's role remain under wraps, a source said, "Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story."

The source added, "Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point of time."

The film is touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Recently, Ali Fazal also joined the Thug Life team.

Last year, ahead of Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of the movie on Instagram.