Rock band Coldplay to perform in India in 2025

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:01 PM

The wait is finally over! Global rock band Coldplay is all set to enthrall the Indian audience with a special concert in 2025.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser.

The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert will be shared soon.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement about attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai next year.

"Best news...can't wait to attend the gig," a social media user commented.

"Finally, the band is coming back. Yaay," another one wrote.