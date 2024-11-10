Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal collaborate for 'The Dog Stars'

The shooting is about to start in 2025
Filmmaker Ridley Scott and actor Paul Mescal are all set to collaborate for The Dog Stars thriller after working together on Gladiator II, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The shooting is about to start in 2025.
The film will see Scott working with Steve Asbell and 20th Century Studios.
The project, based on Peter Heller's 2012 apocalyptic thriller, which Mark L Smith is adapting, takes place in near future after an unknown disease decimates American society.
"However, a civilian pilot lives a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a tough ex-marine, according to a synopsis from the producers. The two men, though mismatched, depend on each other to fend off roaming invaders. And when a random transmission beams through the radio of the pilot's 1956 Cessna, the hope of a better life opens up and the pilot follows its static-broken trail," accordign to The Hollywood Reporter.
