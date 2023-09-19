Revealed: SS Rajamouli’s next project after the blockbuster 'RRR'

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM

Following the global success of RRR, SS Rajamouli unveils his next grand project, Made In India, a biopic celebrating the pioneer of Indian Cinema.

The highly-anticipated film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and produced by Varun Gupta, with SS Karthikeya as the presenter. This cinematic masterpiece will be released in multiple languages, including Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rajamouli wrote, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…"

According to reports from Deadline, SS Rajamouli is enthusiastic about recounting the story of 'the birth and ascent of Indian cinema.' Sources close to the project suggest that the film is set to be a "magnificent opus on an epic scale".

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli's RRR received acclaim by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles, with cameo appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR emerged as a colossal commercial success, crossing the milestone of Rs1,000 crores at the global box office.

