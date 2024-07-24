Revealed: How much India’s wealthiest actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is worth

The Arctic Challenge will see the crew navigate harsh environments in an eight-meter boat
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the headlines of late, for things such as her look at the uber-expensive Ambani wedding last month and being called ‘exotic’ by Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dani Levi.
But there’s so much more to the former beauty queen than looks. She has, through hard work and a lifetime of work, garnered enough wealth to make her India’s richest actress.
The Taal actress is worth a grand Rs8.6 billion, reports DNA India. She has made this money through stints in Bollywood and Hollywood, Tamil cinema, and beauty and brand endorsements. She reportedly charges Rs100 million per movie. Her portfolio includes films such as Ponniyin Selvan: II, 2.0, Fanney Khan and Jazbaa.
She is also worth more than her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is worth Rs2.8 billion.
She is in fact richer than a lot of her male peers. This includes Ranbir Kapoor, who is worth Rs3.4 billion, Prabhas (Rs2 billion), and Ranveer Singh (Rs5 billion).
Other actresses who have made a fortune include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is worth Rs6.5 billion; Alia Bhatt, who is worth Rs5.5 billion; Deepika Padukone (Rs5 billion), Kareena Kapoor (Rs4.8 billion), Katrina Kaif (Rs2.5 billion), and Nayanthara (Rs2 billion).
ALSO READ:
The Arctic Challenge will see the crew navigate harsh environments in an eight-meter boat
The focus of season 4 will revolve around Benedict's quest for a mysterious "lady in silver"
The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents
The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie on Instagram
This performance marks a significant return for the iconic singer, her first since revealing diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022
And what happened when a woman misplaced her diamond ring at the airport?
She will have lots of features to differentiate her from her counterparts
Her video, talking about the Ambani wedding, is being trolled