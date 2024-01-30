Restaurant Review: F.R.N.D.S Grand Café is full of surprises

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:50 PM

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, F.R.N.D.S Grand Café is a true gem that beckons food enthusiasts into its enchanting culinary realm. Situated on the ground floor of Address Fountain Views, this gastronomic haven stands out as a centre of culinary ingenuity, offering a rich array of premium delights.

The highlight of the dining experience at F.R.N.D.S Grand Café is the exquisite blend of global cuisines, including Japanese delicacies, Mediterranean tastes and Italian extravaganza. The extraordinary dishes showcase the expertise of award-winning chefs paired with world-class ingredients, amid the backdrop of live DJ-sets, making it a must-try experience for those seeking a unique and immersive culinary experience.

What sets F.R.N.D.S Grand Café apart is its commitment to presenting a signature gastronomic offering with an exclusive touch that reflects the essence of each season. An ode to the Japanese kitchen, their sushi menu promises satisfaction for even the most discerning palates, with a variety of mouth-watering combinations. Don't forget to try their Hollywood rolls, with salmon, mango and cream cheese.

Attention, salad lovers. Though their hot and cold dishes are every bit as delicious, their salads deserve a special mention. Especially, the Midori salad, with tofu tempura, bonito flakes, edamame, rice pops — the list of goodness continues. And lest we forget the burrata. Whether it's served as part of the pizza with Uzbek tomatoes or the Burrata Salad, which is recommended for two persons, it will leave you wanting a lot more.

For the mains, their grilled Spanish chicken or the blue fin tuna steak ­— which the resto is known for — is not to be missed. As part of the Japanese offerings, do try the Tebasaki, which is chicken wings glazed with teriyaki sauce. For the vegetarians, the good old black truffle risotto is a true delight. Light and creamy, yet oozing ample flavour.

For patrons yearning for a more refined dining experience, the Oyster deal is a true indulgence. Featuring a selection of fresh saltwater oysters, expertly shucked and elegantly presented on an iced platter, these subtly flavoured delights are elevated with a citrus lemon squeeze and a touch of Dibba Bay Shallot Vinegar. This exclusive occasion is a culinary journey not to be missed, especially for connoisseurs of fine seafood.

If you think their food is the showstopper, wait till you see the drinks and desserts. The presentation of the cocktails and mocktails is nothing short of an art form. Each drink is a masterpiece, adorned with vibrant colours, fresh garnishes, and meticulous attention to detail. Not only were these drinks visually stunning, but they also delivered on flavour.

Make sure you leave enough space for dessert because their a la carte dessert menu is one for the dreams. Whether it is the more conventional profiterole, served with smooth-as-silk vanilla and tonka icecream and chocolate sauce, or the slightly edgy chocolate wasabi; chocolate mouse, with crispy black rice and wasabi icecream, their desserts are the real deal.

Room for more?

Don’t forget to discover the enigmatic allure of the Secret Room, tucked discreetly behind a mystical door within the restaurant. Drawing inspiration from Japanese culture, the speakeasy is a must-visit. To gain its exclusive entry, diners must apply via their website or get in touch with the staff!

For more details, call 04 564 2399.

somya@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: