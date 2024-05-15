Restaurant Review: 'Buon appetito' in a dramatic Italian setting

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 6:54 PM Last updated: Wed 15 May 2024, 6:55 PM

Tucked away on the 14th floor of the Paramount Hotel Midtown, Paparazzi Tuscan is an oasis for people seeking to get away from the glare of city lights. Bathed in natural light and exuding a cosy atmosphere reminiscent of 1960s Italy, the space boasts an open kitchen design and provides a unique Chef's table experience.

Live in a fascinating romantic comedy musical at The Midtown Wedding, Dubai's first-ever theatre dining experience. Enjoy a delicious meal with while immersing in the tale of the most expected wedding of the year. Witness the daughter of a billionaire navigate an arranged marriage full of sparks and surprising plot twists. Join in fully by dressing up and choosing sides, interacting with characters, singing, dancing, and even catching the bouquet. This Hollywood-style extravaganza guarantees enchantment and amusement all through your brunch.

The wedding brunch starts off with home-made Italian rosemary ciabatta bread, served with cheese, marinated olives, sun-dried tomato tapenade and truffle butter. The ciabatta has a wonderful fragrance and crispy crust, with the taste of rosemary baked right in. The cheese, olives, tapenade and truffle butter provide creamy, tangy, sweet and earthy flavours - to begin your meal on a delicious note.

Followed by ‘Branzino Agli Agrumi’, which features cured seabass paired with sweet pepper and tomato salsa, topped with frizzy popcorn cress and olive ice cream along with charred tomato. This dish offers an excellent balance of fresh, tangy, peppery, creamy, and smoky flavours that create a truly unique dining experience.

For the main course, ‘Gnocchi di patate vitelotte’ is a highlight dish that includes, purple gnocchi served with basil sponge, beetroot puree and pickled blackberry. The purple gnocchi has a distinct taste, slightly earthy, with a soft and pillowy texture. The basil sponge offers a refreshing herbal touch, while the beetroot puree delivers a sweet contrast. The pickled blackberry adds a tarty and fruity element, complementing the dish. The dish 'Fregola Verde', which features pasta with asparagus, shows off a variety of flavours from Romanesco, spinach, kale, and asparagus. The pasta is filling and gratifying, with a delicate nutty essence from the Romanesco and a subtle bitterness from the leafy greens. The asparagus contributes a fresh and lively flavour, bringing the dish together. These dishes are a perfect choice for vegetarians looking for a creative culinary experience.

The 'Bavarese al frutto della passione' dessert has a silky bavarois made with passion fruit and mascarpone cream, topped with ginger crumble. The bavarois has a tropical, creamy taste that pairs well with the texture of the ginger crumble. The wedding cake is a chocolate lover's dream, with its dense, fudgy chocolate flavours. These desserts make for a decadent end to the meal.

The menu also has a wide selection of fresh juices, and other beverages to go along with your food.

Overall, the charming romantic comedy musical paired with the delicious menu provides a unique and engaging dining experience. For reservations, contact: 058 826 5729. The experience takes place every alternative Saturdays and is available until June 15.

