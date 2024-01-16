Restaurant Review: At Asil, indulge in a fusion of elegance and tradition

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:02 PM

Nestled in the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence at the Rixos Premium Dubai, Asil beckons diners into a world where modern innovation seamlessly blends with timeless tradition. This culinary haven offers a sensory journey, not just through its diverse menu but also through its captivating ambience, making it a hotspot for those seeking an immersive oriental dining experience.

Ambience

As you step into Asil, you are enveloped in an ambience that skillfully merges modern innovation, elegance, and traditional charm. The dining area, adorned with rich fabrics and antique decor inspired by traditional Arabesque settings, creates an atmosphere that is both opulent and inviting. The lounge area exudes stylish exclusivity, providing an intimate space for friends to enjoy their meals while remaining part of the restaurant's lively energy. Right at the centre of it all is the Bar, a focal point that invites patrons to unwind with a beverage or two. And the Terrace, where we were placed, serves breathtaking views of Jumeirah Beach and Ain Dubai and occasional drone shows, offering a serene escape for those looking to dine, unwind, and savour the moment.

Cuisine

Asil presents an authentic fusion of Arabesque cuisine, skilfully blending Turkish, Lebanese, and Moroccan flavours, with a contemporary twist. The menu is designed for shared dining, encouraging guests to indulge in a variety of dishes. From the tantalising tastes of Istanbul to the aromatic flavours of Marrakesh, every bite is a journey through the famed districts of the Orient.

What would we recommend, you ask? Start off with the chef's famed selection of three cold mezzes, part of the Asil Mezze Platter. If you absolutely love salads, choose from a variety of popular greens like Fattoush, Tabouleh, and Gavurdagi. The latter is a mix of diced tomato, green pepper, red onions, parsley, Ezine cheese, and walnuts, drizzled with pomegranate molasses.

If you don't roll with cold mezze, the hot starters have a selection of fine Arabesque delights like the Hommous Tantouni, Tunisian Brik, Manti, and Prawn Casserole, the latter being our favourite. The mix of pan buttered prawns, garlic and red pepper flakes, Turkish herbs and prawns is what you need. And did we mention how garlic makes literally everything better? Oh, and if you're not too careful, there won't be much room for the main course.

That being said, the Asil Grill Platter should be your go-to choice from the mains. It is a mix of Adana kebab, lamb shish, Beef shashlik, shish taouk, and lamb chops, all super tasteful and tender. If you love to explore, check out the Tomahawk Steak, or the Moroccan signatures like Lamb Couscous and the Chicken, Vegetable, or Lamb Tagine.

All of these dishes go perfectly well with sides like Home-Style Fries, Batata Harra, Zeresh Rice, and Grilled Mushrooms, Asil's signature recipe.

Looking for drinks? The wide selection of beverages, inspired by the vibrant cultures of Beirut, Istanbul, Marrakesh, and Casa Blanca, complements the culinary offerings, providing a well-rounded and immersive dining experience. Pro tip: Ask the staff to surprise you with their selection of mocktail, you won't be disappointed.

As the servers said, save the best for the last. And by that we mean dessert. We went with the Havuc Baklava, a triangle-shaped Turkish baklava complemented with antep pistachio and Maras ice cream made for a perfect finish to our dining experience. But the icing on the cake really was the Moroccon Tea. A glass, or two, concluded our delightful culinary journey at Asil.

Entertainment

As the sun sets, Asil transforms into a vibrant nightlife spot. The daily lineup of themed nights, featuring a DJ, clarinet player, belly dancers and live instruments, creates an electric atmosphere. The stage comes alive with beats and notes that elevate the dining experience to a sensory delight.

Service

The attentive and knowledgeable staff at Asil contribute to the overall positive dining experience. From offering menu recommendations to ensuring timely service, the team, including our server Abdul Wahab, strives to make each guest feel welcome and well-cared for. However, occasional delays during peak hours may be experienced.

Overall Experience

Asil stands out as a gem in Dubai's culinary landscape. The fusion of flavours, captivating ambience, and vibrant entertainment make it a must-visit destination for all foodies.

Average price: Dh500 for two

Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

