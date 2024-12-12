Thu, Dec 12, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Priyanka Chopra, will Smith among actors spotted on the red carpet

Here's a look at the celebs attending the fourth edition of the movie fest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

American actress Michelle Rodrigue Photo: Reuters

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Reuters

British actress Emily Blunt. Photo: Reuters

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo: Reuters

American film director Spike Lee

American actor and rapper Will Smith

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

US actress Marisa Tomei. Photo: AFP

US actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: AFP

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo: AFP

Palestinian actor Nagham Abu Baker. Photo: AFP

Thai actresses Sarocha Chankimha. Photo: AFP

Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree. Photo: AFP

