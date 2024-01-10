The musician had been battling cancer, and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata
Karmma Calling, based on the popular 2011 American series Revenge, is set in the world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. It features Tandon as Indrani Kothari, a glamorous queen of the 90s who is married to a billionaire. Her life changes when a mysterious woman, named Karma (Namrata Sheth), enters the equation.
"The character of Indrani Kothari is very different from the kind of a person that I’m in real life. For instance, I had to make sure that I didn't bring in my own thoughts, sympathy, while playing this character, I had to become someone else," the actor said at the show's trailer launch event.
The 49-year-old actor, known for movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Maatr, Satta, and Daman, said it has been her endeavour to take on different characters. "For instance, people have seen me in different avatars in KGF 2 and Aranyak, but this (grey) avatar (in Karmaa Calling) is something I’ve never played, be it in films or on OTT. So, it was challenging for me,” she added.
The upcoming thriller series is Tandon’s second outing in the digital space after the 2021 Netflix show Aranyak. Tandon said she has portrayed the character of Indrani Kothari with utmost honesty.
“It was a bit difficult to play Indrani Kothari, and you will realise once you see the show. The character gets revealed every episode, and you will wonder whether she is good or bad, so maintaining that balance is difficult. It is important for us to perform honestly because only then it will strike a chord with the audience,” she said.
Karmma Calling is adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of Guilty fame, for Disney Hotstar. Tandon said the show was offered to her a decade ago by Narain but had to decline it due to personal reasons. PTI
