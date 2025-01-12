Raveena Tandon dances with Salman Khan

Actor Raveena Tandon. Photo: AFP

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 served a dose of nostalgia for all those who love 90s cinema as Raveena Tandon appeared on the sets of the show and shared the stage with the host, Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Raveena came to the show to promote her daughter Rasha's first movie. And seems like she had a lot of fun on the Bigg Boss 18 sets with Rasha and Aaman Devgan, who is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

A video from the episode online surfaced online in which Raveena and Salman can be seen dancing to the latter's hit Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai song from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

The particular clip left fans in awe.

"So great to see Raveena and Salman together," a social media user commented.

"They left me nostalgic," another one wrote.

Raveena and Salman share a friendly bond with each other. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Patthar Ke Phool', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' among others.

Speaking of Rasha and Aaman's film, Azaad, the film will hit the theatres on January 17.

Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

In a conversation with ANI, both Aaman and Rasha shared their experiences of working with horses in the film. Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humans--they won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.