Rashmika Mandanna wishes Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun on birthday

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 2:15 PM

As Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday today, he received a special wish from his Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun from film sets.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happiest birthday PushpaRaj!@alluarjunonline."

Making his birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new spin to the avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this four-day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand sequence.

Rashmika also shared the teaser and wrote, "It's FINALLY here. I'm so so so so sooooo excited for you guys to see what more is to come. #Pushpa2 TheRule Teaser out now." — ANI

