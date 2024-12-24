Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone invite media to introduce their daughter, Dua

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8. Since then, fans and well-wishers have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their adorable baby.

The actors invited media to their Mumbai home to formally introduce their daughter. However, the couple was reluctant to have her photographed, as they wished to reveal her pictures themselves at the right time.

The meeting was a memorable moment for the paparazzi, as it marked the first time a celebrity couple had invited them to introduce their child.

On Diwali, Padukone and Singh revealed their daughter's name, "Dua Padukone Singh," along with a heartfelt message:"Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

The Diwali announcement was a moment of immense joy for their fans, who had eagerly awaited news of the couple's little bundle of joy.