Ranbir Kapoor unveils new look during latest film shoot

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 4:57 PM

Amidst the ongoing shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans with a fresh haircut shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, reported The Indian Express. The snapshot showcases Kapoor's sleek look, accentuating his chiselled features, earning admiration from fans.

In the photo, Kapoor appears groomed, donning a black T-shirt and shades while gazing into the mirror. Hakim captioned the post "R A N B I R K A P O O R," eliciting excitement among followers, said The Indian Express.

As Kapoor delves into Ramayana, anticipation remains high for Animal Park, the sequel to his previous hit, Animal. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing enthusiasm for Kapoor's upcoming projects and predicting that his new look will make waves on the internet. References to his intense workout regimen for Animal and Ramayan also resurfaced, with celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam praising Kapoor's determination and discipline on his fitness journey.

ALSO READ: