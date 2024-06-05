E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Rakul Preet Singh makes an entrance at Chennai event

She posted photographs of her ensemble on social media

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-drama Indian 2, made heads turn at an event in Chennai.

She posted photos of her outfit on Instagram on Tuesday, instantly garnering many likes. As for what she wore, she dressed up in a black sequin saree, paired with an embroidered blouse and delicate jewellery. She completed her ensemble with minimal make-up.


Preet Singh captioned her post, "There is no such thing as too much black."

Her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, was quick to comment on her post, writing, "Oh my god."


Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a ceremony in Goa on February 21 this year.

READ ALSO:


More news from Entertainment